Beyond the Ballcap: Bruce Popko on New Era, Global Sports Business and Building an Iconic Brand

What does it take to build one of the world's most recognizable sports brands?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei welcome Bruce Popko, President of New Era Cap, the Buffalo-based company that has become a global leader in licensed sports headwear and apparel.

Popko discusses New Era's remarkable growth from a fourth-generation family business into a worldwide brand with operations spanning 16 countries and partnerships across every major professional sports league. He explains how the company's acquisition of ’47, an American lifestyle brand strengthened its position in the marketplace while allowing both brands to maintain distinct identities.

The conversation explores the intersection of sports, fashion and entertainment, including the evolution of licensed merchandise and celebrity collaborations, including the legendary story of Spike Lee asking for the creation of a red NY Yankees ballcap. They talk about product placement and how fans increasingly use apparel as a form of self-expression.

Popko also shares insights into emerging opportunities in college athletics, NIL, global expansion, golf, entertainment licensing and the future of sports merchandising as leagues, brands and media companies continue to collaborate in new ways.