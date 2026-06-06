Is Dance a Sport? Tony Bellissimo Says Absolutely.

What happens when a multi-sport athlete discovers that his greatest talent is on the dance floor rather than on the field or the ice?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei welcome Buffalo native Tony Bellissimo, a professional dancer, choreographer, actor and educator whose career has taken him from local sports fields and dance studios to some of the biggest stages in entertainment.

Bellissimo shares how growing up playing hockey, lacrosse and soccer helped shape the discipline, competitiveness and work ethic that ultimately propelled him into the professional dance world. Along the way, he has performed alongside some of music's biggest stars, including Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and Chris Brown, while building a career that has taken him around the world.

The conversation explores the athletic demands of professional dance, the realities of auditioning and competing at the highest level, and why Bellissimo believes dance deserves a place alongside traditional sports when discussing performance, training and physical excellence.

Bellissimo also reflects on his recent experience working on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, where he fulfilled a lifelong dream by performing in scenes inspired by the legendary "Thriller" music video.

Most importantly, he shares lessons about perseverance, mentorship, and helping young people discover the passions that can shape the course of their lives.