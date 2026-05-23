A Lifetime on Ice: Bonnie Shea on Hockey, Longevity & Purpose

At 15 years old, Bonnie Shea was told she could no longer play hockey simply because she was a girl.

More than six decades later, she’s still lacing up her skates.

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman sits down with Bonnie Shea — an early pioneer of women’s hockey in Minnesota — to talk about her lifelong relationship with the sport, the barriers she faced growing up in the “State of Hockey,” and how she rediscovered the game at age 40 after decades away from organized play.

Bonnie reflects on what hockey has given her physically, mentally, and socially throughout her life — from the exhilaration of skating to the friendships, camaraderie, and sense of purpose that continue to keep her active into her 80s.

Cimperman goes on to explore the broader connection between sport, movement, and healthy aging with physical therapy expert Eric Herman, PT, FACS, from Buffalo Rehab Group, who joins the program to discuss why lifelong activity, mobility, and recovery are essential ingredients for long-term health and quality of life.

They talk about injury risk, strength training, range of motion, and balance and coordination.

Whether you still play the sports you loved as a kid — or hope to someday get back to them — this episode is a reminder that it’s never too late to keep moving.