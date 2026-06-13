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Skin in the Game

Building Sports Careers Online: Dr. Lynn Lashbrook on NIL, Networking and Sports Management Worldwide

Published June 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Dr. Lynn Lashbrook centered, with their name and "President and Founder Sports Management Worldwide" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

What does it take to turn a passion for sports into a career?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei welcome Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, founder and president of Sports Management Worldwide, a global sports education company that has helped more than 30,000 graduates from 164 countries pursue careers throughout the sports industry.

Lashbrook shares his remarkable journey from athlete, coach, and university administrator to sports agent and entrepreneur, explaining how a chance encounter with the early internet and the release of Jerry Maguire helped inspire a business that has connected aspiring sports professionals with opportunities around the world.

Unlike traditional sports management programs, Sports Management Worldwide delivers its curriculum entirely online through courses taught by industry professionals in sports. Lashbrook explains how the organization's global classroom model connects students from around the world with executives, agents, scouts, broadcasters and analysts, creating opportunities that extend far beyond a traditional campus experience.

Lashbrook also offers an insider's perspective on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), calling it one of the most significant transformations in modern sports. He discusses how NIL is creating new opportunities for athletes, families, advisors and aspiring sports professionals while reshaping college athletics.

Skin in the Game 2026
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