The Business of Sports Cards: Inside the Explosive Growth of Collectibles with Tracy Hackler

Sports cards are no longer just childhood collectibles tucked away in shoeboxes—they’ve become a global business driven by technology, culture, nostalgia, and massive fan engagement.

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Tracy Hackler, Senior Brand Manager at Panini America, to explore the evolution of the sports collectibles industry—from vintage baseball cards to modern-day “golden ticket” chase cards and blockchain collectibles.

Tracy shares how the hobby transformed during the pandemic, why women’s sports collectibles are surging, and how athletes like Caitlin Clark are reshaping the marketplace. The conversation also dives into NIL deals, the rise of digital collectibles, international growth, and the emotional connection fans still have to physical cards in an increasingly digital world.

Along the way, Tracy reflects on his own journey from sports journalism to one of the leading voices in the collectibles industry—and reconnects with Tim over the early days of Beckett Baseball Card Monthly.

Whether you’re a lifelong collector, a casual sports fan, or someone wondering if those old cards in the basement are worth anything, this episode is a fascinating look at how sports memorabilia became both cultural currency and big business.