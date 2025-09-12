Icons, Fits & Emmy Hits: Your Guide to Fashion, Fame and Fall Trends

In this episode of Group Chat, Allie Brady, stand-up comedian and Buffalo Bandits in-arena host, Alexa Zappia, Emmy-nominated casting producer, and Caine McDermott, co-founder of Buffalo Fashion Runway, celebrate the legacy of Giorgio Armani, check out the new David Bowie Center, and dish on fall trends—from pumpkin spice everything to weather-ready wardrobe hacks. Plus, they preview the hottest fall TV and make their predictions for the upcoming Emmys.