Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Icons, Fits & Emmy Hits: Your Guide to Fashion, Fame and Fall Trends

Published September 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Allie Brady, Caine McDermott, and Alexa Zappia) and their names below in white text

In this episode of Group Chat, Allie Brady, stand-up comedian and Buffalo Bandits in-arena host, Alexa Zappia, Emmy-nominated casting producer, and Caine McDermott, co-founder of Buffalo Fashion Runway, celebrate the legacy of Giorgio Armani, check out the new David Bowie Center, and dish on fall trends—from pumpkin spice everything to weather-ready wardrobe hacks. Plus, they preview the hottest fall TV and make their predictions for the upcoming Emmys.

