A Legacy Rebuilt: Renewing the African American Cultural Center
The African American Cultural Center has completed phase one of its renovation, marking a major moment for this historic East Side institution. Interim dance and drum director Robin Hibbert, Board Chairwoman Thembi Duncan, and Executive Director Leah Angel Daniels join Jay Moran to discuss the challenges of rebuilding, the community’s response, and what lies ahead as the center prepares for new programs and its upcoming Kwanzaa celebration.