Group Chat

Dishing on Bills Mafia: Food, Fits and Fandom

Published September 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley sits down with Chef Darian Bryan, owner of Bratts Hill and private chef for the Buffalo Bills, along with Abigail Lee, founder of the Buffalo-inspired fashion brand by Abigail Lee, and Dima Maddah, senior marketing manager at New Era Cap. With the Bills’ home opener on the horizon, the group digs into Western New York’s tailgate culture, from signature dishes to the game-day looks that turn parking lots into runways. Along the way, they swap stories about MVP Josh Allen, whose humor and humility have made him as beloved off the field as he is on it, and explore the ways the team’s energy continues to shape pop culture.

