How the NFL Became America’s Religion & Why Every Day Is Sunday with Ken Belson

New York Times reporter Ken Belson, author of “Every Day Is Sunday,” joins John and Tim to unpack the business and culture behind America’s most powerful sports league, and to share why this story resonates even if you’re not a football fan. Belson explains what inspired him to finally write the book, why he focused on Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, and Roger Goodell, and how their relationships reshaped the modern NFL. From the Fox deal that changed television forever to the “high school cafeteria for billionaires” where owners trade influence and cliques abound, Belson offers a behind-the-scenes look at the league’s inner workings and its future, complete with global expansion, the rise of gambling, and the growing role of private equity.