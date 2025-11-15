Reimagining the Coliseum: Inside Hamilton’s $300 Million Transformation

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei connect with Nick DeLuco, senior vice president and general manager of the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.

The iconic Cops Coliseum has been reborn and DeLuco takes listeners behind the scenes of the arena’s $300 million transformation. He talks about how Oak View Group and Live Nation partnered to renovate the 40-year-old building into a world-class entertainment destination—one designed with artists in mind and fans at its heart. From Paul McCartney headlining opening night to new food, beverage, and premium experiences, the Hamilton venue is set to redefine live events across the Golden Horseshoe region.

It’s a story about a home where sports and music can live in harmony, and every detail is built to deliver an unforgettable experience.