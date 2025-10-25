Inside M&T Bank’s Playbook: Sports Marketing, Brand Loyalty, and Community Impact

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Jan Liebchen, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at M&T Bank, to explore how one of the region’s most recognizable brands uses sports and community partnerships to deepen its connection with customers.

From the bank’s long-standing relationships with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to its growing investments in local philanthropy, Liebchen shares how M&T aligns sponsorships with purpose. It’s about building loyalty, trust, and shared identity across markets by adding value to a community conversation.

The conversation examines what “putting your name on the stadium” really means: the ROI of emotional connection, the evolution of brand storytelling, and the balance between corporate marketing and community impact.

It’s the kind of candid, real-world conversation that feels straight out of a marketing course you wish you’d had in college. It’s authentic, insightful, and packed with lessons from the inside.