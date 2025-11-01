How General Sports’ Lou DePaoli Builds Winning Teams Off the Field

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with sports business veteran Lou DePaoli, President Executive Search and Team Consulting at General Sports Worldwide. From the AHL and MLB to the NBA and now global consulting, DePaoli’s career has spanned nearly every corner of professional sports.

He shares how his firm helps teams across the U.S. and Europe generate revenue, improve fan engagement, and adapt to a rapidly shifting media landscape. The conversation covers everything from the collapse of regional sports networks to the economics of ticket pricing and how franchises can keep fans connected without pricing them out.

Along the way, DePaoli reflects leadership lessons learned and the key to finding and recruiting the best c-suite talent for teams and leagues around the world. Finally, he breaks down why baseball continues to defy predictions of decline, and what emerging sports, like volleyball and women’s soccer, are getting right. It’s a masterclass in the business side of the games we love.