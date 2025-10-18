Danny Gare on Scoring, Grit and Building Hockey’s Future

This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Buffalo Sabres legend Danny Gare (No. 18). Gare reflects on a career defined by goal-scoring and old-school toughness, from his first NHL shift to living through the rough-and-tumble 1970s—and why those first five years are the ones you miss most. He shares broadcast-booth lessons, launching the Tampa Bay Lightning’s early TV coverage, and the energy that live hockey ignites in so-called “nontraditional” markets. Then it’s present day: Gare’s work with Can-Ice, a synthetic-ice company aimed at growing the game by lowering costs and increasing access for municipalities, training centers, and families.