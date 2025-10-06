© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Skin in the Game

The Rise of Women’s Hockey: Katy Knoll and the PWHL

Published October 6, 2025 at 8:35 AM EDT
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Katy Knoll with her name in white text underneath. below that is white text reading Forward, Minnesota Frost PWHL
Mariann Do

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Katy Knoll, forward for the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Knoll reflects on the opportunity the PWHL is creating for athletes like her, and what it means for this moment in women’s sports. She shares her journey from college to the professional game, and how a master’s degree in accounting is helping her navigate her own financial decisions as part of a young and growing league. Knoll also talks about embracing the new and exciting challenge of connecting with fans and building her personal brand and social media presence—an aspect of professional sports that wasn’t part of her college experience but is now key to her success as a pro.

Skin in the Game | Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Kris Cheney Seymour on the left and a photo of Tait Wardlaw on the right with their names in white text underneath. below that is white text reading Olympic Regional Development Authority
    Lake Placid Mountain Biking and ORDA’s Sports Innovation
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman welcomes Kris Cheney Seymour, senior manager of sport strategy and engagement, and Tait Wardlaw, vice president of sales, marketing and communications at the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Robert E. Rich jr. with his name in white text underneath
    Looking Into Water with Bob Rich Jr.
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Bob Rich Jr, an author, businessman, team owner and lifelong angler. A decade after publishing his novel Looking Through Water, Rich shares the story of how it’s now been adapted into a feature film starring Michael Douglas.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of the hosts with Jonathan Mallie and Scott Radecic with their two names and "Populous" in white text underneath
    Inside the Bills’ New Stadium with Populous’ Jonathan Mallie & Scott Radecic
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Populous leaders Jonathan Mallie (senior principal and managing director for the Americas) and Scott Radecic (senior principal, founder and former Bills linebacker) for a deep dive into the design of the Buffalo Bills’ next home.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Ryan Crelin with his name and "Commissioner, ECHL" in white text underneath
    Inside the ECHL with Commissioner Ryan Crelin
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin to unpack the state of the league—the premier “AA” professional circuit and a key bridge between the AHL and NHL.
  • Turf field is the background. SKIN IN THE GAME logo at the top with INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text beneath it. Under that are photos of John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei with their names below it in white text and The Best of Baseball below that
    The Best of Baseball with Tim O’Shei
    This week on Skin in the Game, Tim O’Shei cues up a baseball special that spans sandlots to the show. We’ve dug into the archives and curated a program that looks at America’s pastime from different perspectives.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Joon Lee with his name and "Sports Journalist" in white text underneath
    How Sports Build Empathy On and Off the Field with Joon Lee
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with sports journalist Joon Lee—whose bylines span The New York Times and The Boston Globe, and who previously covered baseball and features at ESPN and Bleacher Report—to explore how sports can build empathy on and off the field.
  • Rocky Colavito, Baseball and the Making of a Sports Icon with Mark Sommer
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim are joined in the studio by Mark Sommer, author of Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Kevin Heffernan, Patrick Kelly, and Chris Lonzi with their names in white text underneath
    Pedals, Policy and the Push to Ride More
    This week on Skin in the Game, we shift gears to focus on cycling—its business, its culture and its growing place in our cities. Tim and John welcome Kevin Heffernan from Go Bike Buffalo, Chris Lonzi from Tom’s Pro Bike, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media producer Pat Kelly.
  • turf field as the background. SKIN IN THE GAME logo at the top with INSIDE THE BUSINESS IN SPORTS below it. Beneath that is a photo of Jake Cimperman followed by his name in white text.
    Roller Hockey, Hollywood, and the Hustle of Independent Filmmaking with Jake Cimperman
    This week on Skin in the Game, Tim sits down with filmmaker Jake Cimperman—yes, the son of co-host John Cimperman—for a conversation that spans from the roller rinks of 1990s California to the unpredictable world of independent sports documentaries.
  • turf field is the background. From top to bottom: SKIN IN THE GAME logo with INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of S.L. Price with his name and THE AMERICAN GAME: HISTORY AND HOPE IN THE COUNTRY OF LACROSSE in white text.
    Lacrosse, Identity and the Making of “The American Game” with S.L. Price
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with journalist and author S.L. Price to discuss his new book, “The American Game: History and Hope in the Country of Lacrosse.”