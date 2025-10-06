The Rise of Women’s Hockey: Katy Knoll and the PWHL

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Katy Knoll, forward for the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Knoll reflects on the opportunity the PWHL is creating for athletes like her, and what it means for this moment in women’s sports. She shares her journey from college to the professional game, and how a master’s degree in accounting is helping her navigate her own financial decisions as part of a young and growing league. Knoll also talks about embracing the new and exciting challenge of connecting with fans and building her personal brand and social media presence—an aspect of professional sports that wasn’t part of her college experience but is now key to her success as a pro.