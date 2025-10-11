Two Leagues, One Game: Paul Woods on the Power of Partnership Between the CFL and NFL

This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Paul Woods, Canadian Football League historian, journalist and author, to explore the evolving story of the Toronto Argonauts and Canadian Football. Woods unpacks the team’s deep roots in Canadian sports history, the ongoing challenge of growing its fan base, and how new ownership strategies are reshaping its future. The three dig into a groundbreaking partnership between Argonauts and Buffalo Bills ownership, including an agreement that entertains co-branded merchandise, supports youth sports and aims to strengthen cross-border football culture.