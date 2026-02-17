Local tributes pour in for the Rev. Jesse Jackson following his passing

Local tributes poured in Tuesday to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who passed away at the age of 84 following a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurodegenerative disorder.

Jackson's leading roles in both the church and in politics inspired others to follow his path.

As an ordained minister, Jackson launched two presidential bids in the 1980s and served as the District of Columbia's shadow senator from 1991 to 1997. He forged a unique platform that challenged criticisms of blending religion and politics.

This set the stage for faith leaders across the nation to use their influence in the Black church to demand a presence in social justice and political arenas.

"His stance was, who better suited to be in public office than those who talk to their congregations every seven days, those who are outdoor revivals, those who are out feeding the hungry and clothing those who need to be clothed?" said Darius Pridgen, bishop and former Common Council President.

Pridgen recalled, prior to his entrance into Buffalo's political arena, Jackson encouraging him during a visit to True Bethel Baptist Church.

“We did have conversations about my aspirations to run for office. He actually opened up doors for people like me, clergy who participated in politics,” he said.

Pastor James Giles also reverenced Jackson's influence, saying that he found inspiration from religious civil rights leaders to establish Back to Basics Ministries.

“The things that Martin Luther and Jesse Jackson did for our community inspired us to say, hey, we have a responsibility that if God is giving us the wherewithal, we must stand and we must fight," Giles said.

Through the work of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition and direct visits to Buffalo, Jackson has had a monumental impact and presence in the city for decades.

He visited the city in October 1980 when Joseph Christopher, the ".22 Caliber Killer," had been targeting and murdering African Americans.

He also wrote an op-ed for the Chicago Sun-Times on May 16, 2022, two days after the racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

"To have him lend his voice to Buffalo, it meant a lot that the world was watching, and that national leaders were utilizing that moment to advance the fight against racism and classism and to move toward a more peaceful United States of America that is fair to all People," Pridgen said.

Thomas Beuford Jr., president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League, released a statement on behalf of the organization praising Jackson's dedication to using his voice to combat injustice.

"Over his decades of service, he cleared a path forward for the underrepresented and opened countless doors, even if he did not get to walk through them himself. We are grateful for his triumphs and his tries, ever reminding us in the most challenging of times to Keep Hope Alive," Beauford Jr. said.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes called Jackson’s passing “a sad moment in the United States of America," while praising his creation of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a national organization devoted to fighting for social change.

“He is a giant of our time and his fearlessness in doing what is right can never be dismissed. I am praying for swift comfort to his family," People-Stokes said in a statement.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan shared the following statement with BTPM NPR:

"Reverend Jesse Jackson devoted his life to expanding civil rights and fighting for justice in America. In his role as one of the Greenville Eight, his leadership set a powerful example for civil change, and his work strengthened communities across the country.

"Reverend Jackson’s legacy shines especially bright this Black History Month as we reflect on the inspirational Black leaders who changed the course of history in the United States.

"We honor his life, his service, and mourn his passing while giving thanks for the enduring impact he made on our country."

The City Hall dome will be lit in rainbow colors Tuesday night to honor Jackson’s work with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.