Western New Yorkers mourn Buffalo baseball and community giant Jonathan Dandes

Jonathan Dandes, former president of Rich Baseball Operations and Rich Products corporate vice president, died at the age of 82, the Buffalo Bisons announced Sunday.

Dandes served with Rich Baseball Operations, which runs the Buffalo Bisons minor league franchise, for more than four decades.

"The Bisons organization extends our deepest condolences to Jon’s family, friends and the many, many lives throughout the WNY community and in the baseball world he touched," the team's statement read in part.

His successor and longtime friend Mike Buczkowski described him as a direct but compassionate leader with a commitment to helping the City of Buffalo grow.

"I would hope that people know how passionate he was about the Bisons, about Rich Products, about making our community a better place," he told BTPM NPR.

"Jon Dandes was instrumental in taking the vision of the Riches and our team into the construction trailer, along with Bill Gisel, and making sure that the wishes and our vision that was ahead of any other minor league team at that time was done in that ballpark," said Michael Billoni, former vice president and general manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

Team owners Bob and Mindy Rich released their own written statement, reading in part: "Jon was one of a kind and a force to be reckoned with. The boy from Queens chose Buffalo as his home and his tenacious leadership and tireless civic engagement have forever shaped this city. Jon stood at the ready for any new project thrown his way. Across industries, playing fields, and hobbies he’d gamely accept a challenge and immerse himself in the unfamiliar tasks at hand. He’d then emerge with fresh insights, a wider circle of friends and a new set of skills."

Beyond baseball and Rich Products, Dandes served many other roles in Western New York, sitting on the boards of numerous institutions through the years.

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi spoke of Dandes' tenure as the longest sitting board member of the UB Council.

"In every meeting, every interaction, he brought thoughtfulness, integrity and genuine care to every role he held, and he has held a lot of roles," Tripathi said.

Arguably one of his most influential roles, according to several of his close friends and colleagues, was his tenure as former chair of the Erie County Medical Center board.

"He really, really believed and he understood the great things that ECMC does to serve our community," Buczkowski said.

"He's the one that fought through the buyout with Buffalo General, and he is the one that kept the fight going with the county to make sure that the hospital was subsidized, and he took care of he took care of the hospital so the hospital could take care of people, and I would always admire him for that," said the Rev. James Lewis, former chaplain at ECMC.

Lewis said Dandes' involvement went beyond the public scope of knowledge, notably in the 1980s when the nation was battling the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

"Everybody had closed their coffers and shut their doors and wouldn't do anything, but not Jon. Jon partnered with Lombardo funeral home, and we were able to help people that were dying," he said.

Dandes was married to his wife, Marcy, for 35 years before her passing in 2018. Dandes leaves behind two children, son Leo and daughter Arin.

A memorial service for Dandes will be held Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Tzedek in Williamsville. The family will sit Shiva on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Powerhouse in Buffalo.