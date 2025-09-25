Michael Mroziak is an experienced, award-winning reporter whose career includes work in broadcast and print media. When he rejoined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in September 2025 as its Managing Editor, it was a return to familiar settings. His previous run at BTPM NPR was as a news reporter from 2015 to 2022.

A 1988 graduate of Grand Island High School and 1992 graduate of Ithaca College, Michael began his broadcasting career with the former WHLD-AM in Niagara Falls/Grand Island and then joined WBEN-AM (1992-2000), after which he worked for the former WNED-AM (2000-2003) and later as a producer for WIVB-TV (2006-2008). After spending a brief period of time in public relations and marketing, Michael returned to news media in September 2010, joining WBFO as a part-time reporter in its final year and a half at the University at Buffalo.

He also worked for two years as the sports editor for the Niagara Gazette (2013-2015) and currently serves as one of the game commentators for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres (Ontario Junior Hockey League) for their webcasts. His past sports media experience also includes two seasons with the former Niagara Power summer collegiate baseball club, serving as its play-by-play commentator in 2019, and then its public address announcer in 2021.

Outside of the newsroom, Michael is a casual sports enthusiast who enjoys pickup hockey on weekend mornings. He has participated since 2019 in the annual 11 Day Power Play Community Shifts, which raises funds for cancer research and related programs. He's a fan of British comedies. He also proudly prepares the family's homemade Christmas and Easter pierogi each season.

Michael resides in Williamsville with his wife, two daughters, and rescued dogs and cat.