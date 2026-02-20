Buffalo school officials release independent report on 2025 Science Magnet School incident

The Buffalo Board of Education has released a report from an independent investigator which looked into allegations of poor practices with student safety, following an incident last year at the Dr. Charles R. Drew Sxcience Magnet School.

Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC was commissioned by the Buffalo School Board to investigate claims of poor handling, and allegations of coverups. On Friday, the report was publicly released.

In February 2025, 30-year-old Shane Cronin of Illinois was alleged to have entered the school, attempted to abduct two students and physically assaulted an assistant principal.

The Erie County District Attorney charged Cronin with attempted kidnapping, burglary, attempted luring of a child, attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Meanwhile last spring, a Buffalo police detective appearing as a guest on a podcast claimed that Buffalo Public School officials committed obstruction and coverups in multiple incidents, including the one at the Drew Magnet School.

School officials say the independent investigation by Rupp Pfalzgraf identified procedures in need of improvement, but the report dismisses the allegations made on the podcast.

“While the investigation did not find evidence supporting intentional obstruction or systematic cover-ups, it identified systemic challenges requiring attention, including communication protocols, evidence-preservation procedures, training, and coordination between schools and law enforcement and related entities,” said a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson in a written statement released Friday.

The investigation involved research of numerous documents and interviews with 66 individuals. It studies emergency communication protocols, video retention practices, and other concerns.

“The report recognizes the dedication of BPS staff while acknowledging that individual commitment alone cannot overcome these deficiencies,” the spokesperson added in Friday’s announcement. “The Board has received comprehensive recommendations as part of the report, which it is in the process of fully reviewing and prioritizing. The district is committed to reviewing all recommendations and implementing changes that strengthen safety across all buildings. This report gives the Board a roadmap for improvement, and we are committed to following it.”

Parts of the report are redacted, it was explained, to protect student privacy, security information, and other legally protected matters.

School officials encourage the public to review the report.

“The Board urges all community members to review it with an open mind and a commitment to constructive dialogue—focusing on forward-looking recommendations rather than seeking to assign blame,” the spokesperson stated. “Disagreement with any particular findings must not translate into harassment, threats, or intimidation directed at anyone. The path forward requires collaboration, not division, as we work to create the safest possible environment for our students.”