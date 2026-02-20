Buffalo diocesan priest charged with harassment following argument

A priest of the Diocese of Buffalo is facing a second-degree harassment charge stemming from an alleged altercation that happened last December.

A woman said that she got into a verbal argument with the Rev. Michael LaMarca at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish on Dec. 23, according to North Tonawanda police. She alleged LaMarca then grabbed her by her arms and pushed her against a counter.

LaMarca was arraigned in North Tonawanda City Court on Jan. 9.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo released the following statement to BTPM NPR:

“The Diocese of Buffalo is aware of a matter involving Father Michael LaMarca. The Diocese is gathering and examining all available information. We understand that Father LaMarca was never arrested. Father LaMarca was served with a simple appearance ticket, and he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a single non-criminal violation. The Diocese is committed to its teachings and to upholding Christian and Catholic values. To that end, the Diocese will allow this matter to be handled in Court and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

Ordained a priest in 2016, LaMarca is the pastor of the Roman Catholic Community of the Tonawandas.

He is also the official chaplain for the Buffalo Bills since 2023, succeeding Msgr. Francis Weldgen upon the latter's retirement. BTPM NPR has reached out to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Bills for comment.

