Theater Talk: Last weekend for many fine shows, see listings below, and some fine memories of recent outings. Still up past Christmas, Cirque's 'TWAS THE NIGHT at Shea's, BLACK COMEDY at Desiderio's, and the new CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alleyway, but you can still see Neal Radice's traditional A CHRISTMAS CAROL one day only, Saturday 12/20, at Warren Enters (not Rockwell)!

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter remind everyone of some good shows, almost (but not) all of which close this weekend (see listings). 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE is a one-act holiday special by Cirque de Soleil at Shea's through 12/18. And for good dinner theater, see Peter Schaffer's BLACK COMEDY, continuing into January at Desiderio's (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga). Neal Radice's "traditional" A CHRISTMAS CAROL is still available after more than 40+ years, at the Warren Enters Theatre on the Buff State campus. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE COMPLETE LOCAL LISTINGS.

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater Dish." Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: (last chance to see these shows)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Neal Radice’s adaptation, now in its 43rd year!), directed by Neal Radice, starring David Mitchell as Scrooge. One day only, Saturday, 12/20 at 5:00 & 8:00, presented by Imagine Theatre and this performance has been moved to WARREN ENTERS THEATRE located in UPTON HALL (716) 878-3005 buffalostatepac.org, email rhpac@buffalostate.edu Imagine Theater's phone number is (716) 695-5200

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Neal Radice’s adaptation) PUBLICITY BLURB:

For 43 years, Neal Radice’s A Christmas Carol has been Buffalo’s cherished holiday tradition—the version audiences remember and love. On December 20, 2025, Imagine Theatre brings this classic back to Buffalo State University’s Warren Enters Theatre, with David Mitchell among the cast, rekindling Dickens’ timeless spirit of redemption.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (at Shaw) by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, directed by Tim Carroll, 11/01 - 12/21. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Royal George Theatre Stage, 85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (at Shaw) PUBLICITY BLURB: With original music by Paul Sportelli, music direction by Rachel O’Brien, and movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan, don’t miss the final production to grace the stage of the Royal George Theatre. Again, the magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The most jolly holiday experience is in Niagara-on-the-Lake — the merriest of destinations.

NOTE: Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

CONCRETE CHRISTMAS: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL Short plays written by 716 Playwrights, directed by Catherine Burkhart and Mariangela Mercurio, starring Katie Buckler, Michael Busaco, Jay Byron, Andrew Canada, Shelby McNalty DeCarlo, Sadie Everhard, Suzanne Hibbard, John Kehoe, Devin Kempt, Jo O'Donnell, Askshat Sharma, and Nick Winger. 12/11 - 12/20 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 with an extra show Wed 12/17 at 7:30. Presented by American Repertory Theatre, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York, 14222 (716) 339-2999 artofwny.org

CONCRETE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: A lonely busker plays on a cold city street corner as the hustle & bustle of holiday traffic passes them by. But, perhaps with some sort of celestial knowledge or just dumb luck, a song they play stops a passerby and gives them pause to reflect on how the song plays a part in their life. Tasked with creating a short play from Christmas Carols and Holiday songs, CONCRETE CHRISTMAS features the creative writing talents of Donna Hoke, Camilla Maxwell, Michael Fanelli, Mark C Lloyd, Billy Horn, Rosemarie Lorenti, Justin Karcher, and Matthew LaChiusa.

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (in Buffalo at Shea's 710), a musical based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Chris Kelly, with music direction by Theresa Quinn and choreography by Kristy E. Cavanagh. 12/4 - 12/21 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by MusicalFare on the Shea's 710 Stage

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Celebrate the holidays with Irving Berlin’s heartwarming classic: White Christmas. This delightful musical follows Bob Wallace (John Kaczorowski) and Phil Davis (Sean Ryan) as they team up with sister act Betty (Maria Pedro) and Judy (Cassidy Kreuzer) Haynes to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the charming Vermont Inn. Featuring dazzling dance numbers plus a splendid score with hits like “Blue Skies” plus “Sisters”, and of course, the title song, this joyous production is the perfect festive treat for the entire family! It’s an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages and bring holiday cheer to the Theatre District.

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (at Shawfest), a musical based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Kate Hennig, with music direction by Paul Sportelli 11/7 - 12/21 in repertoire at either 1:00 or 7:00. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Back by popular demand! Celebrate the holidays with Irving Berlin’s heartwarming classic: White Christmas. This delightful musical follows Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the charming Vermont Inn. Featuring dazzling dance numbers plus a splendid score with hits like “Blue Skies” plus “Sisters”, and of course, the title song, this joyous production is the perfect festive treat for the entire family! Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS, THE MUSICAL, book by Cara Lustik and Matthew Hardy, Music by Randy Klein, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, directed and choreographed by Alexandria Watts. 12/6 -12/20 Sat & Sun 2:00 at Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org

EXTRA NOTES: Every Performance features a post-show talk-back.

Recommended Ages: 4 and up. Fun for the whole family!

Show Run-Time is 60 minutes, plus the post-show 10-minute talk-back after every performance.

Fancy Nancy : Amaya Sonubi , Julia Pitarresi (Understudy)

Jojo: Taylor Grosskopf, Brooke Kauderer (Understudy)

Mrs. Clancy: Timiyah Love, Lana Sugarman (Understudy)

Mr. Clancy: Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Vinny Murphy (Understudy)

Devine/Grandpa : Jetaun Louie, Sandra Roberts (Understudy)

FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: What could be fancier than Christmas? Presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles – and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. She bought a brand-new sparkly tree topper with her own money and can’t wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don’t turn out the way Nancy planned, will Christmas still be splendiferous?

CONTINUING:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley at The Alleyway, 12/14-28, various times, most either sold out or limited tickets (visit website for more). 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theater maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!

BLACK COMEDY, a comedy/farce by Peter Shaffer (author of Amadeus), directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Jeremy Kreuzer, Justyne Harris, Lisa Hinca, John Profeta, Ian Michalski, Jennifer Toomey Starr, and Ashton DeCaro. Through Jan 11, 2026 presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowagea, NY 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

BLACK COMEDY PUBLICITY BLURB: The premise of the piece is that light and dark are transposed, so when the stage is lit, the cast is supposed to be in darkness, and when the stage is dimmed or darkened, the cast can see each other and their surroundings. Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brinsley Miller has borrowed some expensive antique furniture and priceless artwork from his absent high-strung neighbor (without his permission) to impress his fiancée's pompous father. However, when a blackout occurs, plunging the apartment into darkness, anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show. Total run is 12/17 - 12/28, note different times: Dec 17–19: 7:30 PM nightly, then Dec 20–21: Multiple shows daily (2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM) Dec 23–24 Afternoon and evening performances, Dec 26–28: Matinees and evening shows at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions, and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family.

Family-friendly, suitable for all ages, with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.

SELECT OPENINGS JANUARY, 2025 (tba)

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, December 17-28, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre