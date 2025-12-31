© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WNY closes 2025 with a Winter Storm Warning

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published December 31, 2025 at 8:55 AM EST
The National Weather Service says wintry weather is in store for Western New York on the final day of 2025. Counties shaded in pink (Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus) are under a Winter Storm Warning, while counties shaded in purple (including Niagara, Orleans and Allegany) are under a Winter Weather Advisory.
National Weather Service
Plenty of snow will be falling long before the lighted New Year ball drops in downtown Buffalo. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

For Northern Erie and Genesee Counties, the warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday. For Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties, the warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Snowfall totals in Northern Erie County, including Buffalo, will range from 6 to 12 inches. The higher totals are expected in the Southtowns. Travel will be impacted during the Wednesday evening commute.

In Genesee County, including Batavia, 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation are expected into early Thursday morning. The greater accumulation is expected in the western portion of the county.

In Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties, total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are expected. According to the National Weather Service, the greatest accumulations will be across the Chautauqua Ridge, Boston Hills, and western Wyoming County.

In Niagara, Orleans and Allegany Counties, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday. Lake effect snow could accumulate 3 to 6 inches, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. These conditions will create snow-covered roads and poor visibility in spots. Motorists are advised to be aware of rapidly changing conditions.
