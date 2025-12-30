WATCH: Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon holds final address

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon is holding a farewell address today recapping his time in office.

Scanlon ascended to the mayor's office on an acting basis following the resignation of longtime Mayor Byron Brown in October of 2024. Brown took the job of CEO of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation, a government-owned corporation which operates Batavia Downs Gaming and Horse Track. Scanlon, who was the South Buffalo councilmember since 2012 and serving his first term as council president, took over leading City Hall under terms of the city's charter.

He announced his candidacy for a full-term as mayor of Buffalo in January, but lost the five-way Democratic primary to State Senator Sean Ryan. Despite an alternative party line, Scanlon decided to end his campaign days later. Ryan went on to win November's general election, defeating Republican nominee and attorney James Gardner.

Before his time in government, Scanlon worked for UPS and in the local hospitality industry.