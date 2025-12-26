Theater Talk: An extended conversation with Edesia Moreno Barata, director/choreographer for Cirque du Soleil's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE (at Shea's through 12/28). See listings also for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alleyway and BLACK COMEDY at Desiderio's.
This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter feature a conversation with Edesia Moreno Barata, formerly on an Olympic team, with Cirque du Soleil for 27 years, now director and choreographer of Cirque's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a 90-minute, non-stop holiday special at Shea's through 12/28, really fun (and jaw-dropping) for all ages (six shows left). Next door at the Alleyway, also a visual treat, the new A CHRISTMAS CAROL, has five more shows. And for good dinner theater, see Peter Schaffer's BLACK COMEDY, continuing into January at Desiderio's (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE COMPLETE LOCAL LISTINGS.
LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."
CLOSINGS: (last chance to see these shows)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley at The Alleyway, where The Cratchit children are charming: with Milo Copps and Jackson Davidson alternating as Tiny Tim, plus Xavier Deschamps, Emerson Disch, Gigi McCann, Camden Parzy-Sanders, and Claire Takacs with standout performances from adults VerNia Sharisse Garvin (a wonderful Christmas Present), Zoe Goñez, Sara Kow-Falcone, Steven Maiseke, and Kathleen Rooney, to name a few. Through 12/28, Fri at 7:00, Sat 2:00 & 7:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:00. 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theater maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit) and stunning lighting by Emma Schimminger, the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show through 12/28, Fri at 12:00 pm & 3:00, Sat at 1:00, 4:00, & &:00, Sun at 3:00 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com NOTE: Only get your tickets at Shea's box office or through Ticketmaster.
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions ("too cool for school," and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family. Family-friendly, suitable for all ages, (really, that's not just hype, adults and children will love it) with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.
CONTINUING AFTER CHRISTMAS:
BLACK COMEDY, a comedy/farce by Peter Shaffer (author of Amadeus), directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Jeremy Kreuzer, Justyne Harris, Lisa Hinca, John Profeta, Ian Michalski, Jennifer Toomey Starr, and Ashton DeCaro. Through Jan 11, 2026, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre
BLACK COMEDY PUBLICITY BLURB: The premise of the piece is that light and dark are transposed, so when the stage is lit, the cast is supposed to be in darkness, and when the stage is dimmed or darkened, the cast can see each other and their surroundings. Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brinsley Miller has borrowed some expensive antique furniture and priceless artwork from his absent high-strung neighbor (without his permission) to impress his fiancée's pompous father. However, when a blackout occurs, plunging the apartment into darkness, anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
SELECT OPENINGS JANUARY, 2025 (tba)
SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:
‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, December 17-28, 2025
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026
SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s
The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.
34th Annual Artie Awards
Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York
Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia
2025 Artie Awards Winners
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Lundy, Remember This
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Maria Pedro, Waitress
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, The Producers
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Mason Beggs, Dorian
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Susan Drozd, Waitress
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eileen Dugan
SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists
Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre
Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre