Theater Talk: An extended conversation with Edesia Moreno Barata, director/choreographer for Cirque du Soleil's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE (at Shea's through 12/28). See listings also for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alleyway and BLACK COMEDY at Desiderio's.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter feature a conversation with Edesia Moreno Barata, formerly on an Olympic team, with Cirque du Soleil for 27 years, now director and choreographer of Cirque's 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a 90-minute, non-stop holiday special at Shea's through 12/28, really fun (and jaw-dropping) for all ages (six shows left). Next door at the Alleyway, also a visual treat, the new A CHRISTMAS CAROL, has five more shows. And for good dinner theater, see Peter Schaffer's BLACK COMEDY, continuing into January at Desiderio's (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE COMPLETE LOCAL LISTINGS.

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater Dish." Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

=============================================================

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: (last chance to see these shows)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley at The Alleyway, where The Cratchit children are charming: with Milo Copps and Jackson Davidson alternating as Tiny Tim, plus Xavier Deschamps, Emerson Disch, Gigi McCann, Camden Parzy-Sanders, and Claire Takacs with standout performances from adults VerNia Sharisse Garvin (a wonderful Christmas Present), Zoe Goñez, Sara Kow-Falcone, Steven Maiseke, and Kathleen Rooney, to name a few. Through 12/28, Fri at 7:00, Sat 2:00 & 7:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:00. 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theater maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit) and stunning lighting by Emma Schimminger, the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!

_____

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show through 12/28, Fri at 12:00 pm & 3:00, Sat at 1:00, 4:00, & &:00, Sun at 3:00 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com NOTE: Only get your tickets at Shea's box office or through Ticketmaster.

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions ("too cool for school," and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family. Family-friendly, suitable for all ages, (really, that's not just hype, adults and children will love it) with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.

CONTINUING AFTER CHRISTMAS:

BLACK COMEDY, a comedy/farce by Peter Shaffer (author of Amadeus), directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Jeremy Kreuzer, Justyne Harris, Lisa Hinca, John Profeta, Ian Michalski, Jennifer Toomey Starr, and Ashton DeCaro. Through Jan 11, 2026, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

BLACK COMEDY PUBLICITY BLURB: The premise of the piece is that light and dark are transposed, so when the stage is lit, the cast is supposed to be in darkness, and when the stage is dimmed or darkened, the cast can see each other and their surroundings. Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brinsley Miller has borrowed some expensive antique furniture and priceless artwork from his absent high-strung neighbor (without his permission) to impress his fiancée's pompous father. However, when a blackout occurs, plunging the apartment into darkness, anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

_____

SELECT OPENINGS JANUARY, 2025 (tba)

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, December 17-28, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre