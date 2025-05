Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope and Clementine Gold Group President Ekua Mends-Aidoo joined BTPM NPR's Jay Moran on 'Morning Edition' on Monday, May 12, 2025. The three discussed a planned day of service in remembrance of the 5/14/2022 Tops massacre and the 10 lives lost.

