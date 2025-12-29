NFTA riders asked to limit travel, reschedule paratransit trips during storm

While a storm ripples through Western New York, the NFTA says they’re doing all they can to keep drivers safe and limit reductions in service.

The most significant impact to NFTA service on Monday appears to be for paratransit riders. NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib tells BTPM NPR they are calling people with scheduled rides and asking them to reschedule if at all possible.

Paratransit riders can call the NFTA paratransit line at (716) 855-7268 for assistance with scheduled rides or rescheduling a ride.

Riders using standard bus and metro rail are also asked to reconsider travel if possible. If you do need to take a bus or the metro rail, Khatib says you should check Metro Alerts before leaving for the bus or rail stop.

You can also call the NFTA customer service line at (716) 855-7211 for up-to-date information on routes if you cannot access the internet.

As of mid-afternoon Monday, the only bus line impacted is one that typically utilizes the Skyway, which is currently closed.

As for the airport, Khatib said she "would not be surprised" if more flights are canceled as the storm continues. According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, dozens of flights have already been canceled in the past 24 hours for the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The best way to know if your flight is delayed or canceled, says Khatib, is to download the app for your airline.

TRANSCRIPT:

This is a rush transcript. This conversation has also been edited for length and clarity.

Emyle Watkins: Overall, how are operations at the NFTA impacted by the storm today?

Kelly Khatib: Well, they're definitely impacted. You know, it is always a concern when you know that you're trying to prepare for conditions that could be very serious conditions. There's already a travel advisory right now. So, you know, if people who are riders, we really encourage if there is something that you you don't have to [do], if you don't have to travel at this time, please don't. You know, this could very well end up being a very serious storm. Right now, they're expecting white out conditions,

Emyle Watkins: And according to Metro Alerts, it appears there's only one route impacted right now, as far as bus, can you tell us a little bit more about that route and the change that's been made?

Kelly Khatib: Those are the ones that have been impacted because of Route Five, or the Skyway, being closed. So again, we do recommend that all of our all of our riders, you go ahead, you sign up for Metro Alerts. You can do that at metro.nfta.com/alerts. You can actually put in your specific route that you ride. You can also do one for rail as well, and it'll give you any cancelations, any delays. So that way, you know, you're not going outside, you're not waiting for a bus that doesn't come. That's the last thing that we want for anyone. So, it's just, as a way to keep people as safe as possible, make sure that you're signing up for those.

Emyle Watkins: And Metro Alerts is one way for riders to stay connected about updates. Are there other ways they can stay connected, like social media? Can they call a phone number?

Kelly Khatib: Yeah, absolutely. We definitely recommend that any of our riders follow us on all of our social media platforms. We have Facebook. We also have Instagram. It's @MetroRail for our Facebook and also they can call our NFTA customer service number if they're having any additional issues or if they don't have access to the internet.

Emyle Watkins: And additionally, are there any impacts to paratransit services at the moment, for disabled drivers?

Kelly Khatib: In terms of paratransit, we are, if possible, we are calling people to see if they can reschedule. Again, with it being a travel advisory, if it is not something that [you have to do], if it is not immediately impacting you, if you can, we are trying to get people to reschedule if possible. Because, again, we're kind of monitoring the situation. Because, you know, from hour to hour, we're trying to make it as safe as possible for people. So, if it is something that you can reschedule, we are asking for people to reschedule.

Emyle Watkins: The website FlightAware is showing around 30 canceled flights for the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport over the past 24 hours. Are any more cancelations expected tonight into tomorrow?

Kelly Khatib: Well, again, we are kind of taking that day by day, but just with these with the way these winds are going it is up to the airlines to cancel, but I would not be surprised. So, again, for any people who are traveling, we recommend that you download your airline's app, because they are actually the ones who send out the notifications on any cancelations, any delays. And again, that'll make sure that you have the information prior to even going out to the airport.

Emyle Watkins: And what should folks who have flights in or out of Buffalo today expect? Or is there anything they should do to prepare? Because I know some people will be heading home from the holidays today.

Kelly Khatib: Yeah, it's, honestly, it's never an ideal time to have something like this happen. But I always try to tell you know, even in myself, when I'm traveling with my family, safety always comes first. When you have winds that are going this, you know, that are this powerful, you want to make sure that we're not putting a plane up the air that could, you know, cause any danger. So the first thing is to see if your flight has been canceled. Once you do that, you can always, you know, make some different arrangements. But again, it's just most important that you're in some place. And you're safe because that is the number one thing for I think everyone to kind of remember right now.

Emyle Watkins: Well, Kelly, thank you so much for providing these important updates.

Kelly Khatib: Yeah, no problem.

