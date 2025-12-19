Full-time disability advocate saved from Buffalo City Hall job cuts

Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski and incoming Mayor Sean Ryan’s administration say the full-time ADA Advocate position will remain after Ryan’s inauguration.

Nowakowski told BTPM NPR he is filing documents which will protect the position from being among any cuts. The full–time ADA Advocate position was posted and filled after a BTPM NPR investigation in 2022 revealed the city did not have anyone appointed to be the legally-required coordinator for nearly a year.

"Advocating for people living with disabilities inside City Hall is nonnegotiable for me," said Nowakowski. "I am relieved and excited that Mayor-elect Sean Ryan’s administration agrees. I do believe that with this new administration that this position will be given expanded duties, autonomy and the ability to make our city more inclusive to those living with different abilities and adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

Nowakowski notably advocated for the city’s creation of the position, which is now filled by Brittney Montgomery, who is Deaf. Under the Brown administration, she was also considered the Inclusion and Diversity Coordinator. Nowakowski said he is working with the Ryan administration and Human Resources to ensure Montgomery will be focused on the title ADA Advocate going forward.

The primary duties of the job include fulfilling the legal requirements of the city under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This includes handling accommodations and complaints. The coordinator will also do regular reviews of city programs and policies to review compliance with the federal law.