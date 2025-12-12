© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater Talk
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: It's the most wonderful time... for great theater! WHITE CHRISTMAS wows at Shea's 710 with a stellar cast and Kristy Cavanagh's choreography. Get up to Kenan for a metatheatrical CHRISTMAS CAROL... so good. See listings below.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:47 AM EST
What a cast in MusicalFare's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Shea's 710
Doug Weyand
/
MusicalFare Theatre
What a cast in MusicalFare's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Shea's 710

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter take a few extra minutes because the shows are so good. There are five (5) CHRISTMAS CAROLs this weekend, including the traditional (43 years!) version by Neal Radice (with David Mitchell) at Buff State, a new version with Daniel Lendzian at The Alleyway, a version starring Stan Klimecko at the Kenan Center, the Tim Carroll version at Shaw, and Mike Randall at the Kavinoky. There are two (2) WHITE CHRISTMAS shows: MusicalFare's at Shea's 710 (fabulous choreography by Kristy E. Cavanagh) and one at Shaw. FANCY NANCY'S SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS continues at Theatre of Youth, CONCRETE CHRISTMAS opens at ART, and Bellissima continues with CARRIE. And for good dinner theater, see Peter Schaffer's BLACK COMEDY, continuing at Desiderio's (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE COMPLETE LOCAL LISTINGS

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater Dish." Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

=============================================================

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: (last chance to see these shows)

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL by Michael Gore, Dean Pitchford, and Lawrence D. Cohen, based on the novel by Stephen King. 12/4 - 12/14 (8 shows) Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00. NOTE: December 5th show is cancelled, adding a matinee at 2:00 on Sat 12/6. Presented by Bellissima Productions at the LAFAYETTE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, AT 875 ELMWOOD AVE, BUFFALO, NY 14222 (716) 913-1799 bellissimaproductions.com

NOTE: Bellissima has a slight change in plans for CARRIE. Their Friday, December 5th show is cancelled, and they are adding a matinee at 2 pm on Saturday, December 6th. Also, they will no longer be in the Lorna C Hill Theatre; PERFORMANCES WILL BE AT THE LAFAYETTE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, AT 875 ELMWOOD AVE, BUFFALO, NY 14222

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL PUBLICITY BLURB: Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, but is virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. Set in the present in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, Carrie: The Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose). Content Warning: strong language, violence, death, religious abuse, bullying, simulated sexual acts, visible blood, and mentions of sexual assault and themes of school violence.

_____

MR. WOLF, a play by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Peter Palmisano, starring Peter Horn, Lauren Farrow, Dave Hayes, Kristin Bentley, and Camilla Maxwell. 11/14 - 12/14 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (716) 629.3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MR. WOLF PUBLICITY BLURB: A psychological mystery, Mr. Wolf is the story about parents reunited with their 17 year-old-daughter, Theresa, who was abducted 14 years ago. The play explores the complex dynamics of a family grappling with the return of a child they barely recognize, forcing them to confront questions about home, parenthood, and the nature of human existence. We go on a journey with Theresa as she explores both the meaning of the universe and the purpose of her abduction…

_____

OPENINGS:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley at The Alleyway, Previews 12/11-13, then 12/14-28 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theater maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Neal Radice’s adaptation, now in its 43rd year!), directed by Neal Radice, starring David Mitchell as Scrooge. One day only, Saturday, 12/20 at 5:00 & 8:00, presented by Imagine Theatre in Rockwell Hall, 1300 Elmwood Avenue on the Buffalo State University campus. (716) 878.3005

buffalostatepac.org, email rhpac@buffalostate.edu Imagine Theater's phone number is (716) 695-5200

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Neal Radice’s adaptation) PUBLICITY BLURB:

For 43 years, Neal Radice’s A Christmas Carol has been Buffalo’s cherished holiday tradition—the version audiences remember and love. On December 20, 2025, Imagine Theatre brings this classic back to Buffalo State University’s Rockwell Hall, with David Mitchell among the cast, rekindling Dickens’ timeless spirit of redemption.

_____

CHARLES DICKENS PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, written, directed by, and starring Mike Randall. 12/12 - 12/14 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 (closing performance). Presented by D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14201. (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

CHARLES DICKENS PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Mike Randall’s acclaimed one-man show continues Randall’s long-standing tradition of embodying Charles Dickens in an historically inspired retelling of "A Christmas Carol," complete with theatrical flair and period authenticity.

_____

CONCRETE CHRISTMAS: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL Short plays written by 716 Playwrights, directed by Catherine Burkhart and Mariangela Mercurio, starring Katie Buckler, Michael Busaco, Jay Byron, Andrew Canada, Shelby McNalty DeCarlo, Sadie Everhard, Suzanne Hibbard, John Kehoe, Devin Kempt, Jo O'Donnell, Askshat Sharma, and Nick Winger. 12/11 - 12/20 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 with an extra show Wed 12/17 at 7:30. Presented by American Repertory Theatre, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York, 14222 (716) 339-2999 artofwny.org

CONCRETE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: A lonely busker plays on a cold city street corner as the hustle & bustle of holiday traffic passes them by. But, perhaps with some sort of celestial knowledge or just dumb luck, a song they play stops a passerby and gives them pause to reflect on how the song plays a part in their life. Tasked with creating a short play from Christmas Carols and Holiday songs, CONCRETE CHRISTMAS features the creative writing talents of Donna Hoke, Camilla Maxwell, Michael Fanelli, Mark C Llyod, Billy Horn, Rosemarie Lorenti, Justin Karcher, and Matthew LaChiusa.

CONTINUING:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (at Kenan), a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' story, by Neil and Sasha Wechsler, directed by Kevin Leary, starring Stan Klimecko as Scrooge with "the family" played by Chris Hatch, Sarah Teplitsky, Quinn McGillion, Madeline Rehm, stage managed by Emma English. 12/5 - 12/14 - Fri - Sat 7:30, Matinees: Sundays and Saturday, December 13 at 2:30. Presented by the Kenan Center in the Taylor Theatre 433 Locust Street, Lockport, NY, 14094 (716) 433-2617 kenancenter.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (at Kenan) PUBLICITY BLURB: - This is a brand-new version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Neil Wechsler Yale Drama Prize-winner) and Sasha Wechsler. The story is told by a meta vaudevillian family troupe, who portray all the characters in Scrooge’s life — past, present, and future—while navigating their own eternal family dynamics. The adaptation draws from multiple storytelling traditions, blending humor, heart, and theatrical inventiveness.

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (at Shaw) by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, directed by Tim Carroll, 11/01 - 12/21. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Royal George Theatre Stage, 85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: With original music by Paul Sportelli, music direction by Rachel O’Brien, and movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan, don’t miss the final production to grace the stage of the Royal George Theatre. Again, the magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The most jolly holiday experience is in Niagara-on-the-Lake — the merriest of destinations.

NOTE: Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

_____

FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS, THE MUSICAL, book by Cara Lustik and Matthew Hardy, Music by Randy Klein, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, directed and choreographed by Alexandria Watts. 12/6 -12/20 Sat & Sun 2:00 at Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org

EXTRA NOTES: Understudy Performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 13 at 2:00. Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, December 14 at 10:00am (To purchase tickets for that performance, use code: SENSORY25)

Every Performance features a post-show talk-back.

Recommended Ages: 4 and up. Fun for the whole family!

Show Run-Time is 60 minutes, plus the post-show 10-minute talk-back after every performance.

Fancy Nancy : Amaya Sonubi , Julia Pitarresi (Understudy)

Jojo: Taylor Grosskopf, Brooke Kauderer (Understudy)

Mrs. Clancy: Timiyah Love, Lana Sugarman (Understudy)

Mr. Clancy: Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Vinny Murphy (Understudy)

Devine/Grandpa : Jetaun Louie, Sandra Roberts (Understudy)

FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: What could be fancier than Christmas? Presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles – and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. She bought a brand-new sparkly tree topper with her own money and can’t wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don’t turn out the way Nancy planned, will Christmas still be splendiferous?

_____

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (in Buffalo at Shea's 710), a musical based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Chris Kelly, with music direction by Theresa Quinn and choreography by Kristy E. Cavanagh. 12/4 - 12/21 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by MusicalFare on the Shea's 710 Stage

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Celebrate the holidays with Irving Berlin’s heartwarming classic: White Christmas. This delightful musical follows Bob Wallace (John Kaczorowski) and Phil Davis (Sean Ryan) as they team up with sister act Betty (Maria Pedro) and Judy (Cassidy Kreuzer) Haynes to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the charming Vermont Inn. Featuring dazzling dance numbers plus a splendid score with hits like “Blue Skies” plus “Sisters”, and of course, the title song, this joyous production is the perfect festive treat for the entire family! It’s an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages and bring holiday cheer to the Theatre District.

_____

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (at Shawfest), a musical based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Kate Hennig, with music direction by Paul Sportelli 11/7 - 12/21 in repertoire at either 1:00 or 7:00. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Back by popular demand! Celebrate the holidays with Irving Berlin’s heartwarming classic: White Christmas. This delightful musical follows Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the charming Vermont Inn. Featuring dazzling dance numbers plus a splendid score with hits like “Blue Skies” plus “Sisters”, and of course, the title song, this joyous production is the perfect festive treat for the entire family! Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

_____

SELECT OPENINGS LATER IN DECEMBER, 2025

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show. Total run is 12/17 - 12/28, note different times: Dec 17–19: 7:30 PM nightly, then Dec 20–21: Multiple shows daily (2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM) Dec 23–24 Afternoon and evening performances, Dec 26–28: Matinees and evening shows at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions, and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family.

Family-friendly, suitable for all ages, with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, December 17-28, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre

Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO's "sister station," WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he's probably getting ready to co-host "Theater Talk" with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think "Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters").
See stories by Peter Hall
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about THE BOOK OF WILL, the last of the 2025 Curtain Up! openings, which continues at Road Less Traveled Productions through 10.19. It's almost "Tom Dudzik month" (referring to the OVER THE TAVERN playwright) with 3 shorts at Desiderio's Dinner Theater and THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE to open at American Repertory Theater (545 Elmwood Ave) on 10/9. Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson to star in a new documentary titled "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" set to premiere on Monday, October 6, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City, celebrating the lives and legacy of the “first couple of the Broadway stage” Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.