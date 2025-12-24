© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Disabilities Beat: Don’t discount virtual connection over the holidays

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published December 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Adventure Time group members take a photo together over Zoom.
Courtesy SAANYS
Every Wednesday, a group of self-advocates meet over Zoom just to connect, share and read a book together. It’s become tradition, and that tradition won’t stop this Christmas Eve or New Years Eve.

This week on the Disabilities Beat, we explore how systemic barriers can present challenges to in-person gatherings during the holidays and why technology shouldn't be discounted as a way to connect.

