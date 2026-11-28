As the NHL expands its global reach, what happens to the European leagues that develop so many of its players? Hockey journalist and author Risto Pakarinen has spent decades following the game across Europe, where passionate fans and deep traditions coexist with very different financial realities.

On this episode of Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei talk with Pakarinen about the fragmented European hockey market, the financial challenges facing clubs in Finland and Sweden, and why Switzerland has become an attractive destination for players. They explore opportunities for growth in Germany and the United Kingdom, the promise of women’s hockey, and the differences between European and North American approaches to promoting the sport.

The conversation turns to the NHL’s reliance on European talent, the compensation paid to clubs that develop young players, and whether the current system is sustainable. Pakarinen also shares stories from his career as a hockey writer and discusses his biography of longtime European scout Göran Stubb, whose influence helped connect generations of players with the NHL.