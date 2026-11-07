A Look Back at 100 Episodes of Skin in the Game

Who gets to shape the games we love, and who feels the consequences? For the 100th episode of Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei revisit 16 moments from the conversations that have shaped the show.

The hosts look at how leagues build audiences, how investors and sponsors help women’s sports grow, and who bears the costs of stadium deals and the sports betting boom. The guests also explore what athletes face under pressure, how they find purpose after competition, and what coaches and mentors can teach them along the way.

From the first Winter Classic in Buffalo to a father and son’s day at the ballpark, the stories bring those choices down to earth. The hosts reflect on what sports can give a community and what the people who run the games owe in return.