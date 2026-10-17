Bradley Poole Is Running for More Tomorrows

What drives someone living with cystic fibrosis to plan a 1,500-mile run?

On this episode of Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Bradley Poole, owner of Warrior Fitness and Wellness in Ellicottville and Little Valley, New York. Poole shares how living with cystic fibrosis, struggling with his mental health, and taking on family responsibilities led him to change his life and build a career in fitness.

He speaks candidly about his experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder, the support of his wife, Stephanie, and the role that exercise, treatment, and community have played in his life. He also discusses opening his own gym during the pandemic and helping others find confidence and connection through fitness.

Now, Poole is preparing for Miles for More Tomorrows, a planned run from Miami to New York City in March 2027. His goal: raise $1 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. From training and nutrition to the people who will support him along the route, he explains what it will take to turn an ambitious idea into hope for those living with CF.

To donate, visit https://passion.cff.org/runforeverybreath