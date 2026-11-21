What does it really take to make a professional sports team financially successful? Jason Klein has seen the answer from both sides: as an owner of Buffalo’s short-lived professional roller hockey team and, today, as a wealth advisor working in a world where sports franchises can command extraordinary valuations.

On this episode of Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Klein, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at UBS, to revisit the Buffalo Wings and the rise and fall of professional roller hockey in the 1990s. Klein reflects on the excitement of bringing a team to Buffalo, the expensive lessons of operating in an oversized arena, and what he would do differently today.

That brings up the topic of a successful business model for smaller leagues, why a right-sized venue can matter as much as a passionate fan base, and whether Western New York needs a mid-size multipurpose arena for hockey, concerts and other events. Klein also offers his perspective on growing sports franchise valuations, media rights and the investment interest surrounding professional teams.