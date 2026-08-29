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Skin in the Game

Why She’s Betting on Women’s Sports

Published August 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Chantell Preston centered, with their name and "Author, The Success Lie; Founder & Owner: LOVB San Francisco Signal" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

Women’s sports are booming. But when investors look beyond the headlines, where are the real opportunities?

On this episode of Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome entrepreneur, investor, and author Chantell Preston, one of the owners and founders of the League One Volleyball San Francisco Signal, to talk about why she believes professional volleyball could be one of the next big growth stories in sports.

Preston spent years evaluating emerging sports leagues before deciding where to put her own money. She explains why volleyball stood out, what she looks for before investing in a team or league, and why the sport’s enormous participation base and growing professional infrastructure caught her attention.

The conversation also explores the broader surge in women’s sports, the importance of investing in female athletes and businesses, the opportunities — and risks — surrounding emerging leagues, and what athletes can bring from the court into the boardroom.

Preston also shares lessons from her book, The Success Lie, including why she stopped defining success by money and titles, how sports helped shape her approach to leadership and resilience, and why success may have more to do with the journey than the outcome.

It’s a conversation about money, opportunity, leadership, and what happens when you’re willing to bet on something before everyone else sees its potential.

Skin in the Game 2026
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