Why Being a Sports Fan Gets So Emotional

Why can a win make your whole week — and a loss ruin your day?

On this episode of Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome psychologist and lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan Dr. Patrick McElwaine to explore the psychology behind sports fandom and why our favorite teams can become such an important part of our identity.

McElwaine explains the positive sides of fandom including tradition, friendship, family connection and the sense of community that come with rooting for a team. He also explores what psychologists call “basking in reflected glory”: why fans instinctively say “we won” when their team succeeds, but quickly switch to “they lost” when things go wrong.

But what happens when fandom goes too far?

The conversation explores how losses can fuel anger, anxiety and unhealthy behavior, and how sports gambling, alcohol and social media can intensify the emotional highs and lows. McElwaine also shares his own experience with addiction and 17 years in recovery, and discusses his book, The Power of Recovery: Voices of Strength, Resilience and Change.

It’s a conversation about identity, community, addiction, recovery and why being a sports fan can feel like so much more than watching a game.