Just One Before I Die: The Passion, Power and Community of Bills Mafia

What makes Buffalo Bills fans among the most devoted in professional sports? And why does their loyalty run so much deeper than wins and losses?

On this episode of Skin in the Game, Tim O’Shei goes behind the scenes of Just One Before I Die, a five-part docuseries streaming free on Tubi that explores the people, traditions and extraordinary sense of community behind Bills Mafia.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed and actor Chad Michael Murray reflect on the team’s lasting impact on Buffalo and the generations of fans who remained loyal through four Super Bowl losses and a 17-season playoff drought.

Filmmakers Kevin Polowy and Addison Henderson reveal what it took to bring a story about fans, rather than star athletes, to a national streaming audience, including the challenges of finding a distribution partner.

Tim also talks with Kristen Kimmick, founder of Bills Mafia Babes, about growing a small online group into a community of more than 52,000 women and channeling that connection into charitable work alongside Bills players.

The conversations explore how football can forge identity, build community and inspire generosity, even as Bills fans keep hoping to see just one Super Bowl victory in their lifetime.