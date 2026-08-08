© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

The $2+ Billion Deal Behind the Bills' New Stadium

Published August 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Jordan Levy and Bill Maggio centered with their names and "The World Cup Impact" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

The Buffalo Bills are about to open a state-of-the-art stadium in Orchard Park, ushering in a new era for one of the NFL's most passionate fan bases. But how did the deal come together, and what does it mean for the future of Buffalo?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei sit down with business leaders Bill Maggio and Jordan Levy, two trusted advisors who worked behind the scenes during negotiations for the Bills' new stadium.

They discuss the relationships that helped move negotiations forward, the roles played by Governor Kathy Hochul, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Terry Pegula, and Erie County, and the difficult decisions that ultimately kept the Bills in Western New York.

The conversation also explores one of the biggest questions surrounding the project: Should the stadium have been built in downtown Buffalo instead of Orchard Park? Looking back, both guests share their perspectives on that debate and explain why they now believe Buffalo's next major investment should focus on the Cobblestone District and revitalizing the area around KeyBank Center.

It's an honest conversation about leadership, negotiation, public investment, and what Buffalo got right, what it may have missed, and what comes next.

Skin in the Game 2026
Latest Episodes