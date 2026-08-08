The $2+ Billion Deal Behind the Bills' New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are about to open a state-of-the-art stadium in Orchard Park, ushering in a new era for one of the NFL's most passionate fan bases. But how did the deal come together, and what does it mean for the future of Buffalo?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O'Shei sit down with business leaders Bill Maggio and Jordan Levy, two trusted advisors who worked behind the scenes during negotiations for the Bills' new stadium.

They discuss the relationships that helped move negotiations forward, the roles played by Governor Kathy Hochul, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Terry Pegula, and Erie County, and the difficult decisions that ultimately kept the Bills in Western New York.

The conversation also explores one of the biggest questions surrounding the project: Should the stadium have been built in downtown Buffalo instead of Orchard Park? Looking back, both guests share their perspectives on that debate and explain why they now believe Buffalo's next major investment should focus on the Cobblestone District and revitalizing the area around KeyBank Center.

It's an honest conversation about leadership, negotiation, public investment, and what Buffalo got right, what it may have missed, and what comes next.