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Skin in the Game

Did the World Cup Deliver? The Real Business Impact of FIFA 2026

Published August 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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Mariann Do

Millions of fans filled stadiums across North America during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but did host cities actually win?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei look at the impact of the world’s biggest sporting event from two very different perspectives.

First, Columbia Business School professor Angela Lee shares what it was like living in the middle of the tournament in New York City and New Jersey, and how mega-events force innovation, strengthen infrastructure, and reshape global perceptions, and even influence how athletes invest in their futures. Then, Toronto Star business reporter Josh Rubin digs into the numbers behind Toronto’s investment, questioning whether the economic benefits came close to the hundreds of millions of public dollars spent to host a mere six games.

From civic pride and travel and tourism to venture capital and the challenge of measuring return on investment, this episode asks a question any host city should consider before bidding on the next global sporting event. Is it worth it?

Skin in the Game 2026
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