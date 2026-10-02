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What’s the REAL Cost of Raising an Athlete?

Published October 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
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Behind every young athlete chasing their dreams is a family making sacrifices. But what does it really take to support those dreams? On this episode of Group Chat, we’re exploring the realities of raising young athletes, from financial commitments and emotional sacrifices to the pressures of competition and navigating the business of sports. We examine the challenges parents face, the expectations placed on young athletes, and what happens when a child’s dream becomes a commitment for the entire family.

Group Chat 2026
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