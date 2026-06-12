Are We in A Recession or Just Paying More for Vibes?
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Summer is supposed to be about being outside, making memories, going to concerts, hitting festivals, grabbing treats and more. But what happens when the cost of having fun starts to feel heavier than the fun itself? This week, we’re looking at the everyday signs that summer fun is getting more expensive. From frozen yogurt lines and festival costs to thrifting, concerts, restaurants and the price of being outside, we ask: Are these just trends or recession indicators?