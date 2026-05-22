Is Comedy Changing? Colbert’s Exit, Viral Roast and Media Pressure
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Comedy is changing, media is evolving, and audiences are reacting in real time. On this episode of Group Chat, we explore what feels like a turning point in entertainment culture with the end of Stephen Colbert late night show. From the viral attention surrounding the Kevin Hart roast to the changing influence of late night television, the conversation dives into comedy, censorship, audience backlash, internet culture and the search for authenticity in modern media.