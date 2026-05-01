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Group Chat

Are We Sleeping on Buffalo's Spoken Word Scene?

Published May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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April is National Poetry Month, and here in Buffalo, we’re closing it out by celebrating the voices and stories behind the poetry. This week on Group Chat, we sit down with local poets for a real conversation about their journey, what inspired them to start writing, and how poetry became their outlet. We also explore the creative process, the difference between writing and performing, and what it takes to share something so personal out loud. Whether you’re someone who writes, listens, or is just curious about the art form, this conversation is about connection, creativity, and understanding the power of poetry through a Buffalo lens.

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