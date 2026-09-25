Can You Protect Your Mental Health in the Public Eye?
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Fame, success, and visibility can make someone’s life look perfect from the outside, but what happens when the person behind the public image is struggling? On this episode of Group Chat, we explore the complicated relationship between celebrity and mental health. From the pressure to always appear happy and successful to social media scrutiny, parasocial relationships, and the stigma around asking for help, we look at what life in the public eye can do to a person’s mental well-being.