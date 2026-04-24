Is This Buffalo Sabres Playoff Run Bigger than Hockey?

Buffalo is alive right now. From the viral moment of Kurt & Wyatt Russell to the crowds outside the arena, to the electric atmosphere inside, this playoff run has turned into something bigger than hockey. This week, we break down the hype surrounding the Buffalo Sabres and why this moment feels different. Is this just a hot streak, or is Buffalo stepping into something much bigger. We get into the role fans are playing in the energy, how social media is amplifying the moment, and what this run means for the culture of the city.