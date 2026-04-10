How Wrestling Shaped Pop Culture

Professional wrestling has always been labeled “scripted” but its impact on culture is anything but fake. This week on Group Chat, we dive into the world of wrestling and its undeniable influence on pop culture. From storytelling and larger than life characters to music, fashion, and mainstream media, wrestling has shaped how we experience entrainment in ways people often overlook. We break down the art of the promo, the power of character development, and why fans stay emotionally invested in stories that blur the line between reality and performance. Is wrestling just entertainment, or is it one the most influential storytelling platforms in modern culture?