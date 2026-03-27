We Love Reality TV Drama…Until It Gets Too Real

This week on Group Chat, we’re diving into the drama that keeps us all watching reality TV. In the wake of the recent headlines surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul, we take a step back and ask a bigger question: why are we so drawn to chaos, conflict, and controversy on our screens? From dating shows to docuseries, reality TV has blurred the line between entertainment and real life. But is it all just harmless fun, or are we watching something deeper unfold? This is more than just reality TV talk, this is about perception, culture and the stories we choose to believe.

