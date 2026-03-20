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Group Chat

The State of Media and the Future of Storytelling

Published March 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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Something bigger than awards happened at this year’s Academy Awards. Multiple winners used their speeches to call out censorship, defend free speech, and warn about where media may be headed. At the same time, massive industry shifts from layoffs to potential mergers involving Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery are raising serious questions about control and influence. So what is really going on? In this episode, we break down whether media is actually in danger or simply evolving, who really controls what we see, and whether audiences have real choice or just the illusion of it. We also explore why storytelling matters now more than ever and what is at stake if those voices are limited. This conversation goes beyond Hollywood and gets to the core of how information, truth, and narratives are shaped today.

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