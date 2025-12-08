© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

Refugees, Families, and the Power of Support

Published December 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "#312" in black text over the red and . white text reading "REFUGEES, FAMILIES AND THE POWER OF SUPPORT" over the black. photos of the episode's guests at the bottom of the image.

On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore two ways Western New York communities are responding to need and opportunity. Jennifer Rizzo Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, joins us to unpack recent shifts in U.S. immigration policy, including the review of hundreds of thousands of recently admitted refugees and the pause on asylum applications. She also shares upcoming events at the Institute, from a Meet the Ambassador series to a regional Model UN conference, designed to foster cultural understanding and engagement. We also hear from Alicia Stark of Child and Family Services about their Adopt-a-Family program. She explains how the annual initiative supports over a thousand people each year, providing everything from winter boots and books to essential household items, and how community support is critical as local needs continue to grow.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "BUILDING BUFFALO'S NEXT CHAPTER" in white text and "#310" in black text over the red and, then photos of Dr. Marie Cannon and Trini Ross at the bottom right corner of the image over the black.
    Building Buffalo’s Next Chapter
    Mayor elect Sean Ryan begins building his new administration, and co-chairs Dr. Marie Cannon and Trini Ross join us to discuss the work behind the transition. We explore the key issues shaping Buffalo’s future, including housing, public safety, and financial stability, and how Ryan’s vision aims to address long standing inequities with fresh, community driven solutions.
  • Gardens, Pride, and the Power of Local Leadership
    This week on What’s Next? we highlight two organizations strengthening connection, access, and belonging across Western New York: Grassroots Gardens Western New York and Niagara Pride.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "ENTREPRENEURS & RISING #309" in black text over the red and "COMMUNITIES HEALING" in white text over the black, then photos of Tamara Zantell, Zandra Cunningham, and Dorian Withrow Jr. at the bottom of the image.
    Entrepreneurs Rising and Communities Healing
    Buffalo’s East Side is growing, creating, and healing in ways that deserve the spotlight. On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore two community-driven forces shaping that future.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE ERIE CANAL:" in white text and "#308" in black text over the red and "A HIDDEN HISTORY" in white text over the black.
    The Haudenosaunee and the Erie Canal: A Hidden History
    On this episode of What’s Next? we speak with Terry Abrams, curator at the Niagara History Center, about the often-overlooked consequences of the Erie Canal on the Haudenosaunee people. Through his exhibit and public talks, Abrams invites audiences to reconsider a familiar chapter in American history and confront the deeper, more complex legacy of the Erie Canal.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "FROM RESILIENCE TO RECOGNITION" in white text and "DR. LAGARRETT KING ON BLACK HISTORY EDUCATION #307" in black text over the red and then a photo of Dr. LaGarrett King on the right over the black.
    From Resilience to Recognition: Dr. LaGarrett King on Black History Education
    On this episode of What’s Next? we speak with Dr. LaGarrett King following his “Black Boy Joy, Black Girl Magic” conference, which brought together nearly two hundred attendees to examine the history of Black childhoods and the creativity and resilience of Black youth.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "WESTERN NEW YORK AT WORK AND IN REFLECTION" in white text and "#306" in black text over the red and then photos of Megan Gorman and Tom Ulbrich on the right over the black.
    Western New York at Work and in Reflection
    On this episode of What’s Next? we sit down with Tom Ulbrich, President and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York, and author Megan Gorman about her latest book, All the President’s Money.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "RESTORING JUSTIC:" in white text and "PARKER, HERITAGE, AND INDIGENIUS VOICES #305" in black text over the red and then a photo of Ely S. Parker on the right over the black.
    Restoring Justice: Parker, Heritage, and Indigenous Voices
    In honor of Native American Heritage Month, we reflect on the life of Ely S. Parker, Tonawanda Seneca leader, engineer, and Civil War officer who helped draft the surrender at Appomattox.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "THE ART OF BECOMING: #304" in black text over the red and "BCAT STORIES OF LIFE & LEARNING" in white text over the black.
    The Art of Becoming: BCAT Stories of Life & Learning
    We return to the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) for part two of our tour. We hear contributor Ekua Mends-Aidoo, high school senior Lillyan Goines, former student Teira Newell, adult learner Giselle Akal, and Senior Program Director Charisma DuBois.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "COMPOSTING CHANGE:" in white text and "THE COOPERATIVE WAY #303" in black text over the red and then photos of Terra Dumas and Andrew Delmonte on the right over the black.
    Composting Change: The Cooperative Way
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore how cooperative businesses are driving change in Western New York. Jay Moran speaks with Andrew Delmonte, Executive Director of Cooperation Buffalo, and Terra Dumas of Farmer Pirates Compost.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "EDUCATION, OPPORTUNITY, AND THE POWER OF COMMUNITY" in white text and "#302" in black text over the red and then photos of Jennifer Mecozzi and Gina Burkhardt on the right over the black.
    Education, Opportunity, and the Power of Community
    On this episode of What’s Next we explore leadership and opportunity in Buffalo’s education landscape with Jennifer Mecozzi, a candidate for re-election to the Buffalo School Board’s West District, and Gina Burkhardt, the President and CEO of Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.