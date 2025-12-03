Building Buffalo’s Next Chapter

Mayor elect Sean Ryan begins building his new administration, and co-chairs Dr. Marie Cannon and Trini Ross join us to discuss the work behind the transition. With more than a thousand applications for leadership positions, they outline the team’s focus on inclusivity, transparency, and community engagement. We explore the key issues shaping Buffalo’s future, including housing, public safety, and financial stability, and how Ryan’s vision aims to address long standing inequities with fresh, community driven solutions.