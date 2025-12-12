Retirement: Aging, Inequity & the Weight of a Lifetime

How does a lifetime of racial inequity shape life in our later years? In this episode of Truth Be Told, activist, educator and community leader Dr. Barbara Nevergold reflects on coming to Buffalo as part of the Great Migration, building a career and navigating health, caregiving and purpose in retirement. Her story reveals the long arc of injustice — and the joy, wisdom and resistance that sustain Black women across generations.

A powerful meditation on aging, identity and the legacy of a life spent fighting for community.